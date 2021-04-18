Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to post ($0.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.81) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRMR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.33. 61,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,424. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,650,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

