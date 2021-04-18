Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 65.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.59.

Shares of LVS opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.