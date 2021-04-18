Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,937 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.17. 397,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,965. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $105.27.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

