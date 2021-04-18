Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.27. 829,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,261. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

