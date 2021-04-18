Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $5.20 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in CME Group by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 422,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in CME Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,085. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $216.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

