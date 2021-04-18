Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $9.44 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBML stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 38,147 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.