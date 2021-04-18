Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 25,807 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,807 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SCHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,190. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38.

