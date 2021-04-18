Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,808 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,893. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

