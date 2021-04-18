Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.49. 322,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,179. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $220.85 and a one year high of $387.32.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.