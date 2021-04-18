Lefteris Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Lefteris Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 19th. Lefteris Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS LFTRU opened at $10.36 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,933,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,168,000.

Lefteris Acquisition Company Profile

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.