Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.40

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.40 and last traded at $105.88, with a volume of 2571656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.92.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.35.

The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $2,838,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Lennar by 19.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Lennar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Lennar by 37.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Lennar by 14.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

