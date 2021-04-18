Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.27.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $29.03 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -120.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 16,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $318,437.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,075.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 20,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $586,354.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,346,212 shares of company stock valued at $33,123,901. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 788,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

