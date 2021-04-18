LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives $226.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.50.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $203.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $116.26 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

