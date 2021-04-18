Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $83,874,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,362,000 after buying an additional 593,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,907,000 after buying an additional 578,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,634,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,604,000 after buying an additional 513,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,608,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,994,000 after purchasing an additional 322,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.