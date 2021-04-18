Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,667,000 after acquiring an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,862,000 after acquiring an additional 727,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average is $114.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

