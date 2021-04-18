Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 30.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $152,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $289.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.59. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $288.80. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

