LinkEye Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, LinkEye has traded up 1% against the dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $12.54 million and $2.77 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00066320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00278012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004357 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00028589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.04 or 0.00724445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,766.48 or 1.00049934 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.00850440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

