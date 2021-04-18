Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Short Interest Update

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 71,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $888,000.

NASDAQ:LCAP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 63,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,461. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

About Lionheart Acquisition Co. II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

