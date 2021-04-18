Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,842. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

