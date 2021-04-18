LockTrip Reaches 1-Day Volume of $209,021.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 13% against the dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $87.65 million and approximately $209,021.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.86 or 0.00010368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

