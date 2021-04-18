London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LNSTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

