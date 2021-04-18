Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Up 56.0% in March

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Loomis AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$26.66 during trading on Friday. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.64. Loomis AB has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $28.41.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and other operators. The company operates through a network of approximately 400 branches in 20 countries.

