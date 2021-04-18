Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,864,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $811.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $444.84 and a 52 week high of $827.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $742.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $700.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

