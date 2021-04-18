Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $71.24.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

