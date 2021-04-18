Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,788,000 after acquiring an additional 506,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 573,768 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $95,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,212,000 after acquiring an additional 412,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,425,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,654,000 after acquiring an additional 378,423 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPBI opened at $42.98 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

