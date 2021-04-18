Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,500 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.35.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,174.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.92.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

