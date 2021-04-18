Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 30,200 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

CPRI stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

