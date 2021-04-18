Loungers (LON:LGRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Loungers in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Loungers alerts:

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.57) on Wednesday. Loungers has a twelve month low of GBX 75.01 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The firm has a market cap of £280.06 million and a PE ratio of -25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.36.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.