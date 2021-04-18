Lua Token (LUA) Price Hits $0.15

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Token has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $476,764.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00070878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00088450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 207,754,900 coins and its circulating supply is 70,180,585 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap. Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

