Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.32.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.65. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$8.95 and a one year high of C$13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$246.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.0190651 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$1,065,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,114.23. Also, Director Paul Mcrae acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$112,612.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,171.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

