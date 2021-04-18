Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.53). Lyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($18.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYRA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 53,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,048. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.