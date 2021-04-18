Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stake Reduced by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 2.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned 0.11% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $49.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

