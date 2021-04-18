Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Position Decreased by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,956,000 after buying an additional 190,245 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after buying an additional 260,104 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after buying an additional 93,710 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

