Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Position Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.98.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.