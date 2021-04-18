MalwareChain (MALW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $643.00

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One MalwareChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. MalwareChain has a market cap of $1.10 million and $643.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00034444 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001173 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003185 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002264 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MalwareChain (MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 7,224,372 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,456 coins. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07. MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com. MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MalwareChain Coin Trading

