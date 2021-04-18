Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 863,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,293,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Man Wah in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $$2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Man Wah has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.