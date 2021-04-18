ManpowerGroup (MAN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. ManpowerGroup has set its Q1 guidance at $0.64 to $0.72 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.64-0.72 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

