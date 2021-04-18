Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,900 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,369.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

MAPIF stock remained flat at $$1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

