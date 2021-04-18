Marotta Asset Management Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 303.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.16 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

