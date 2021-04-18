Mary Lynne Hedley Sells 95 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE VEEV opened at $273.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.60, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.02 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $407,141,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $46,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

