Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Masco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Masco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $63.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.