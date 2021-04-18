Massnet (MASS) Market Capitalization Tops $88.90 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $88.90 million and $7.04 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00069046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020558 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00055459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.60 or 0.00679884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

About Massnet

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 95,629,577 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

