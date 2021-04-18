MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.58 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $491,167.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,605.58 or 1.00112445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00038532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011782 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.00560423 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00400810 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.46 or 0.00865663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00130900 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004033 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

