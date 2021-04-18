Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 7,858 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in CVS Health by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.2% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of CVS opened at $75.88 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

