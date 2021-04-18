Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 294.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,780 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

BAC opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $337.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

