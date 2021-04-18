McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.12 and its 200 day moving average is $216.63. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.