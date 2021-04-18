McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.30.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $232.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,467,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.