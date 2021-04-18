McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $255.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as high as $234.25 and last traded at $233.12, with a volume of 36088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.28.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

