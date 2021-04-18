McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $255.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

NYSE MCD opened at $233.08 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

