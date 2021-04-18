Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 427,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

MED has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MED traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,018. Medifast has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $279.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Medifast will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

